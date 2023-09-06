REPORT: Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Williams Dies From Injuries In Construction Accident

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams has reportedly died at the age of 36 after suffering a construction-related accident Sept. 1.

A television station in Buffalo, New York, confirmed the news of the NFL player’s death, The Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday. Williams “passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site,” Spectrum News Buffalo’s Jon Scott tweeted Tuesday night, citing unnamed sources.

Williams’ father, Wendell, explained the nature of the construction accident on a GoFundMe page organized by Latrina Moore. “Mike Williams recently had a major accident at work. A steal [sic] beam fell on his head causing a massive head injury,” Wendell wrote Sept. 4, ahead of reports of Williams’ passing.

Williams was the fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2010 and an NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Year Finalist. He played a total of four seasons with the Buccaneers — from 2010 to 2014 — before playing for his hometown Buffalo Bills. Williams also played with the Kansas City Chiefs for the offseason in 2016.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site. The Buffalo native was 36 years old. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 6, 2023

Wendell noted his son’s medical struggles after the construction incident.

“As a result of this accident, there was swelling on [Williams’] brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured,” Wendell wrote to the GoFundMe page. “These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down.”

Wendell went on to explain the series of events that transpired after the accident.

“On Friday, Sept 1, 2023 around 9pm Mike Williams passed out. According to doctors, he suffered from severe breathing problems and had to be rushed to ICU,” Wendell continued. “[T]he doctors found that his diaphragm was pressing on his lungs and subsequently caused complications with his breathing. They reported that his lungs were filled with water.”

Tragic news: Ex-NFL WR Mike Williams, who played for the #Bucs and #Bills, has passed at age 36. Williams suffered injuries during an accident while working at a construction site, a steel beam apparently fall on his head, via @JonScottTV His mother Latrina opened a GoFundMe… pic.twitter.com/sqd9lr4Ur4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2023

“The doctors were able to free the diaphragm from pressing on his lungs, removing the water and allowing him to breathe a little better. Sadly, my son Mike Williams never gained consciousness,” Wendell wrote Sept. 4. (RELATED: REPORT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich)

The GoFundMe page has raised $1,828 of the $20,000 goal at the time of writing.