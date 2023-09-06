Sharks Bit Two People On Same Day ‘Accidentally’ After Mistaking Them For Baitfish, Official Says

Sharks separately bit two beach-goers in Volusia County, Florida, on Monday after mistaking them for baitfish, a local official said.

One 37-year-old woman from Apopka, Florida suffered a bite on her right foot while the second attack involved a 30-year-old man who suffered a gouge on his left hand while surfing, according to WINK. It is unclear what species of shark attacked the victims.

The woman reportedly never laid eyes on the shark even though the attack occurred in “waist-deep water.” She was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for the animal-inflicted injury. The second victim reportedly refused treatment from local officials and drove himself to the hospital. (RELATED: 50 Sharks Shut Down Long Island Beach After Teens Bitten)

Capt. A.J. Miller, the logistics captain for Volusia County Beach Safety, told the outlet that shark bites that occur in the area are “normally accidental in nature.”

“The shark is feeding on baitfish and grab a person (by) mistake, bite, release, and swim away,” Miller said. “This is why we call them shark bites and not shark attacks.” (RELATED: Scientists Discover Shark Species With Humanlike Teeth

For this reason, local officials will not try and pursue the capture of the sharks that sunk their teeth into swimmers on Labor Day.

It is common knowledge that sharks often erroneously attack humans by thinking they are animals they feed on, such as sea lions and seals. Sharks most commonly mistake people who are surfing for their preferred prey.

