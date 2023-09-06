‘Isn’t Going To Be Pretty’: Sol Wisenberg Says Hunter’s Legal Argument May Contradict Joe Biden’s Previous Claim

Fox News legal analyst Sol Wisenberg stopped by “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday to break down why he believes Hunter Biden’s potential legal argument may call into question previous claims from his father, President Joe Biden.

Wisenberg said that he thinks Hunter Biden’s legal team has a decent chance at enforcing a “diversion agreement,” which would end the prosecution against Hunter. Wisenberg said that, if successful, it will be “the end of the story” for the gun charges against Hunter Biden. He also said that this could potentially eliminate the tax charges against the president’s son. (RELATED: DOJ Expects A Hunter Biden Indictment On Felony Gun Charge By End Of September, Court Filing Says)

Wisenberg claims that Hunter may go into court and argue that charging him is unconstitutional under the Bruen decision. The Bruen decision was handed down by the Supreme Court in 2022, formally striking down New York’s public-carrying licensing law for firearms. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Use Landmark Gun Ruling — That Joe Biden Criticized — To Try To Stay Out Of The Courtroom)

“Under the diversion agreement they didn’t charge him with lying and buying. But they could still charge him with that if they do it by Oct. 12. So let’s say they do that, what’s Hunter gonna do? He’s gonna go into court and he’s gonna say, ‘under the Bruen decision of the Supreme Court, this is unconstitutional, you can’t charge me,'” Wisenberg said.

“But, Laura, that’s the same decision that President Biden said was an affront to common sense, and an affront to the Constitution. And his own son — his own son — is going to be arguing a different position. So, it isn’t going to be pretty,” Wisenberg said.

“I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Since 1911, the State of New York has required individuals who would like to carry a concealed weapon in public to show a need to do so for the purpose of self-defense and to acquire a license. More than a century later, the United States Supreme Court has chosen to strike down New York’s long-established authority to protect its citizens. This ruling contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all,” Biden said of the Bruen decision in 2022.