‘I’m Telling Mitch And The Boys’: Byron Donalds Goes Off Topic During Interview, Calls Out McConnell And Senate GOP

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds veered off topic during a Thursday interview about Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden to call out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans.

Donalds was asked to respond to a newly released email between a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s and a former Biden official relating to Hunter’s reported business dealings. Before Donalds answered the question at hand, however, he called out fellow Republicans.

“Well, look, good to be with you. One real quick point I got to make about government spending, a message to Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans. We’re not signing off on any clean CR deal. It’s time to secure the border. Now back to Hunter Biden,” Donalds said.

Host Martha MacCallum then circled back to Donalds on the Senate issue so he could expand on his earlier point.

“You are saying that you believe there’s not Republican support in the house for McConnell’s deal? Explain.” (RELATED: ‘Turn It Into A Travel Agency’: GOP Senator Spars With Biden Official On Funding Police Abroad While Defunding ICE)

“I’m gonna tell you. I don’t think, I know. There’s not Republican support in the House for a clean continuing resolution that continues all of the crazy policies of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi for that matter. We’re not going to do it. Look at what is going on in New York. Down on the southern border, in Chicago,” Donalds said. “Families are sick of what is happening at our border and it’s spilling all over the country. Senate Republicans need to step up and do the right thing. It’s time to fight to secure our southern border that starts with this appropriations battle that we’re on the precipice of. So if they try to tell us we need a clean CR, I’m telling Mitch and the boys in the Senate, the answer is flat out no.”

“Yesterday Senator Thune talked about dividing up the bill into pieces, that would all be done in regular order. Does that give you any confidence that these issues will be hammered out on Capitol Hill as they should be when it comes to spending?” MacCallum asked.

“I want to be very clear with Senator Thune and everybody else in the upper chamber. It is time to secure the border. You can play whatever process game you want, but I’m telling you, the people of our country need our border secured. Republicans, Democrats, Independents. They need our border secured. And that is the job that Congress must do.”

“Securing our border is, frankly number 1, it’s federal law. Number 2, it is the requirement of every elected official who takes an oath to uphold the Constitution. We need to do our job,” Donalds continued.

Senate Republicans are in a contentious match with House Republicans over the spending bill, with House Republicans calling for a cut in federal spending while Senate Republicans and Democrats have passed all 12 funding bills through the Senate Appropriations Committee on a bipartisan vote, NBC News reported.