California Democrats Dedicate An Entire Month To ‘Transgender History’

California designated August as “Transgender History Month” in a vote Wednesday, two years after San Francisco voted on a similar resolution.

The resolution, introduced by Assembly member Matt Haney of San Francisco on August 29, states, “Transgender and gender-nonconforming Americans are being dehumanized and politicized in recent culture wars.” (RELATED: MSNBC Host Gushes ‘Brave And Unique’ Trans Sorority ‘Sister’ Who Got Erections Ogling Women)

“The month of August has particular significance to the trans community as it is the month when the Compton’s Cafeteria Riots are commemorated,” the resolution reads. “One of the first LGBT civil rights uprising in the United States, the Compton’s Cafeteria Riots took place in August of 1966 in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, which has now been designated as the world’s first transgender cultural district.”

“Supporting the transgender community by designating August as Transgender History Month will create a culture led by research, education, and scholarly recognition of the contributions of transgender Californians to our great state’s history, and will educate future generations of Californians on the importance of this history,” the resolution continues.

Remember when Rachel Levine declared a ‘Summer of Pride’? It might be happening. A group of California legislators are looking to adopt a resolution making August ‘Transgender History Month’ in California. Advocates hope it will be adopted nationwide. https://t.co/iz6W5HAXcJ pic.twitter.com/tdjTg8jnnv — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) September 6, 2023

“The history of transgender people is there if you look for it,” Haney said outside the California State Capitol, according to The San Francisco Standard. “As long as there has been a California, there have been transgender people here contributing to their community, making history, expanding civil rights and helping to build a California that is more inclusive and prosperous for everyone.”

San Francisco celebrates Transgender History Month in August after Jupiter Peraza, a transgender activist who is also an illegal alien, campaigned for the move in 2021.