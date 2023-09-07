Blue City Mayor Says He’s Held To A ‘Different Standard’ For Being Black

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson claimed on Tuesday that critics are holding him to “a different standard” because he is black, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Johnson spoke with reporters at a Q&A session about his first 100 days in office, where he discussed topics including the influx of migrants in the city and empty city jobs, Politico reported. He argued that criticism in the media of his administration’s “slow” start is based on his race, according to the Tribune. (RELATED: Violence Soared In Four Major US Cities Over Labor Day Weekend)

“There is a different standard that I’m held to. There is,” Johnson said, according to the Tribune. “And that’s not something that I’m mad at, but that’s just the reality. I’m not the first person of color, particularly a Black man, that will be held to a different standard than other administrations.”

Brandon Johnson joins his first First Tuesdays as mayor of Chicago. He starts w answer on balancing left w/ mainstream: “Being Black and progressive and having a clear view of the world through the lens of working class ppl … that will always be threatening to a number of ppl.” pic.twitter.com/c167at0LnO — Alice Yin (@byaliceyin) September 5, 2023

The mayor released a transition plan later than his predecessors and his administration still has empty offices for several commissioner positions in key offices such as public health and transportation, the Tribune reported. Johnson claimed that he’s taking a “deliberate” approach to implement changes in city government.

“These are microaggressions, that if you don’t have the lens of those who have lived through these experiences, you would just miss it,” Johnson said, according to the Tribune. “You would, because the same — some of the folks who would call me slow, do you understand what that term means? Particularly (toward) the Black community. So you have these forces that perpetuate a particular view of Blackness.”

Johnson delayed the implementation of “Treatment Not Trauma,” a crime-prevention program he advocated for in his campaign platform, that would require mental health clinicians to respond with police officers in some situations, according to the Tribune.

The mayor has faced criticism after crime in Chicago increased during his first few months in office. The city experienced 41 more murders and 38 more deadly shootings during his first 90 days than the first 90 days of his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot.

Johnson sued two car companies on Aug. 24 for making their cars too easy to steal and has previously defended teen rioters for making “silly” decisions.

The Chicago mayor’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.