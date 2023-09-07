Jen Psaki Gets New MSNBC Gig: Report

Former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki will reportedly begin hosting a primetime show every Monday at 8 p.m. starting later in September.

Psaki will become the permanent host of the 8 p.m. time slot after previously being a part of a rotating roster of guest hosts during the same hour, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported Thursday. MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes left his 8 p.m. hour vacant on Mondays to focus on his podcast, live events and upcoming book.

Hayes will continue to host his 8 p.m. show, “All In With Chris Hayes,” Tuesdays through Fridays, the outlet reported. Psaki’s show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” will continue airing Sundays in addition to its new Monday slot.

NEW: MSNBC’s Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) will anchor Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of Rachel Maddow’s weekly 9 p.m. show. … Psaki’s ascent to primetime was inevitable, as I’ve noted since breaking the news of her cable ambitions nearly two years ago: https://t.co/3eRdsYbrNA Psaki will… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 7, 2023

The new lineup will begin Sept. 25, according to THR.

Psaki’s new gig resembles that of prominent MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, who signed a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal in April 2022 to host her show only on Monday evenings, in order to make time for a film adaptation of her book and podcast “Bag Man.” (RELATED: Jen Psaki Repeatedly Pushed Big Tech To Censor COVID Information, Federal Judge Says)

Psaki communicated with NBCUniversal executives to host a show on its streaming platform, Peacock, as early as April 2022, while she still served as the White House press secretary. She officially stepped down from the White House on May 13, 2022.

The former press secretary began hosting her new show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” in the first quarter of 2023.