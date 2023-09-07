Megyn Kelly To Interview Trump For First Time Since Infamous Debate Throwdown

Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly will interview former President Donald Trump for the first time since their infamous showdown during the 2016 presidential election, she announced Thursday.

Kelly is set to conduct the in-person interview with the former president Sept. 14 on “The Megyn Kelly Show” for the first time in seven years. She has interviewed several Republican primary candidates including Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Next week, I’ll be interviewing former President Donald Trump. It will be my first interview with the former president in seven years and there’s so much to get to. I’m really looking forward to this,” Kelly said. “It’s gonna be great. It’s gonna be spicy and it’s gonna be tough, but it’s gonna be good and hopefully we’re both gonna enjoy it. I think you’re all gonna enjoy it too. We’re gonna have a lot of time for a variety of topics in person, sitting down with him in person.”

For the first time in 7 years… @MegynKelly announces her interview with former President Donald Trump, next week on Thursday, September 14. On The @MegynKellyShow on @SiriusXM ch. 111 #Triumph at NoonET, and all platforms after. Subscribe:https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d pic.twitter.com/kV1a5j9Dff — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 7, 2023

Kelly and Trump have had a tumultuous relationship since her question about his past treatment of women during a 2015 debate, which she co-moderated along with Fox News’ Bret Baier and former “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.

“You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs’ and ‘disgusting animals,'” Kelly said during the debate.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump responded.

“No, it wasn’t,” Kelly said. “Your Twitter account, for the record, it was well beyond Rosie O’Donnell. Your Twitter account has many disparaging comments about women’s looks. You once told a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice” it would be a pretty picture to see her on her knees. Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?”

Following the debate, Trump told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly in January 2016 that he has “zero respect” for Kelly and accused Fox News of mistreating him.