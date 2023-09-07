REPORT: Police Arrest 45-Year-Old School Employee For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

Police arrested an employee of Pittsburgh Public Schools for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen girl, WTAE reported.

Bryan Deering, 45, reportedly gave a 14-year-old girl alcohol and marijuana before allegedly sexually assaulting her at his home in a nearby town, according to WTAE. He is facing multiple felonies, including “statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages (alcohol) to minors,” CBS News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Charge New York Teacher With Rape Of 14-Year-Old Student)

UPDATE to story we told you about first yesterday. Bryan Deering is out of jail awaiting his hearing.The Brashear High School employee is charged w/raping a 14 yr old after police say he gave her alcohol & marijuana on his porch. We stopped at his home. No one answered. #WTAE pic.twitter.com/wKHh5SMeAH — Marcie Cipriani (@MCipriani_WTAE) September 7, 2023

Deering worked at Brashear High School, according to the Pittsburgh Public Schools directory.

The school district provided a statement, according to CBS News.

“The District has been notified of the arrest of a staff member related to inappropriate contact with a minor, stemming from an incident that occurred inside a private home located outside of the city. Upon notification of the alleged incident, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave on August 31, 2023.”

Deering’s last day inside the school was August 25, 2023, the statement noted.

“Families of students who attend the school where the employee was assigned have been notified of the arrest this evening via the District’s parent notification system. As this is a personnel matter and criminal investigation, no further information is available,” the statement continued.

Police searched Deering’s home after the teen notified them of the incident, CBS News reported. They reportedly found alcohol, an empty bag of marijuana, as well as rolling papers and other marijuana paraphernalia, according to the outlet.

The Daily Caller reached out to the school district and police for comment, but they did not reply by the time of publication.