‘It’s Humiliating As A Country’: Ron DeSantis Touts Florida’s Handling Of Migrant Crisis In Response To Eric Adams

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams over his rhetoric on the migrant crisis on Thursday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Host Jesse Watters discussed how the recent migrant influx has hurt New York City by straining its services. He said that, initially, Adams turned the city into a service for migrants. However, New Yorkers finally revolted once the city started moving the migrants into their children’s schools. (RELATED: Hundreds Protest New York City’s Plan To House Migrants In School)

DeSantis brought up that Florida banned sanctuary cities, which was met with strong approval by the state’s Hispanic community. He stated that people want “order.”

“People want the rule of law, and I would say particularly Hispanic Americans want the rule of law,” DeSantis said.

The Florida governor then stated that although New York City’s politicians are overwhelmingly liberal, even they see that border control is necessary for any sovereign country.

“They’re articulating open borders is a disaster,” DeSantis said in reference to New York City politicians.

“We have a president that’s ceded control of our southern border to the Mexican drug cartels. It’s humiliating as a country to see this happening,” DeSantis said.

Adams said on Wednesday that the migrant surge will effectively “destroy New York City.” Adams added that he has received “no support” from the federal government.

“This issue will destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month. … people all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City,” Adams said during a town hall meeting.

In August, the Biden administration shifted blame on the growing migrant crisis to Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, citing “governance and organization” issues.