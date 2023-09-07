Truck Driver Walks Away, Orders Lunch After Allegedly Causing Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash Caught On Video: REPORT

A semi-truck driver is facing a murder charge after he allegedly caused a deadly collision with multiple vehicles in Parker, Arizona on Sunday, according to police.

Police say Karan Singh, 28, a truck driver from Manteca, walked away from the scene and ordered himself lunch following the crash, CBS News reported.

Singh reportedly walked about a block west to Ruperto’s Mexican Restaurant. Police Chief Michael Bailey stated the driver ordered himself a burrito and ate half of it before police arrested him, according to AZ Central.

The truck was reportedly heading northbound toward the intersection of California Avenue and Riverside Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the semi-truck crashed into three vehicles stopped at a red light, according to a Parker Police Department press release. (RELATED: Florida Motorist Stops For Turtle, Causes Semi To Crash In Multi-Car Pileup).

The wreck caused all three vehicles to be launched into the Terrible Herbst gas station parking lot, per the press release. The semi-truck and one of the vehicles reportedly caught on fire after hitting the gas station building. Another vehicle reportedly crashed into a boulder and then landed on its roof in the gas station parking lot.

The crash left multiple victims severely injured and one dead, police confirmed in the press release.

A surveillance video posted to Twitter shows the fiery crash.

Wild video of semi-truck plowing into and running over vehicles stopped at a red light. Police say a Manteca man was behind the wheel of the semi. He is being charged with murder. Courtesy: MNR Racing pic.twitter.com/HsVi0XvolF — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 6, 2023

“There [were] car parts all over the street. Being around the wreck yesterday I was sick. I was sad. It was really depressing,” Halie Jackson told CBS.

Singh is facing second-degree murder charges and eight counts of aggravated assault, according to police.

“It is believed impairment was a factor in this collision,” police stated in the press release.

Investigators are still waiting for toxicology reports, per CBS. Singh reportedly made his first court appearance Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bail.