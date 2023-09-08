California Passes Bill Threatening Custody Of Parents Who Won’t ‘Affirm’ Their Kids’ Gender

The California legislature passed a bill Friday that requires a judge to consider whether or not a parent “affirms” their child’s “gender identity” in a custody dispute.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener and Democratic Assembly Member Lori Wilson introduced the bill in February, with Wiener claiming that the legislation was needed to protect the “health, safety, and welfare of the child,” according to the Associated Press. The bill passed the state Senate Wednesday with a 30-9 vote before making it through the general assembly only days later at 57- 16., according to KCRA, an NBC affiliate. (RELATED: Judge Temporarily Halts School District From Requiring That Educators Inform Parents When Their Child Changes Pronouns)

“This bill, for purposes of this provision, would include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity or gender expression as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child,” the legislation reads.

BREAKING: California lawmakers send Gov. Gavin Newsom a proposed law that would require judges to consider a parent’s affirmation of their child’s identity in custody cases.

(AB 957) Got out of the Assembly easily with final approval of technical changes.

Wilson said during the general assembly that “parents affirm their children, according to a recording of her remarks.

“Typically it happens when their gender identity matches their biological gender,” Wilson said. “But when it doesn’t, the affirmation starts to wane… Our duty as parents is to affirm our children.”

Conservative commentators quickly took to Twitter after the vote to warn about the potential damage this would cause to parental and religious rights.

“California is one Governor’s signature away from the power to remove children from parents who don’t affirm their children’s fake gender identity. This is tantamount to forced sterilization of children,” Nicole Solas, an attorney and senior fellow for the Independent Women’s Forum, wrote in a post. “I know another govt that forcibly sterilized kids.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk called the bill “anti-parent,” according to a post.

BREAKING: California's Assembly just approved the anti-parent custody bill AB 957—co-authored by childless LGBTQIA+ creep Scott Weiner—which requires judges to give preferential treatment to parents in custody battles who affirm a child's "gender identity" or "gender expression."…

Isaac Six, the senior director of advocacy for Global Christian Relief, warned that Christians who refuse “to socially abuse or surgically mutilate their child” will now risk losing custody because of their faith, according to a post.

A Christian parent who refuses to socially abuse or surgically mutilate their child in ways that are completely contrary to their faith will now have this counted against them in custody battles in the state of California. This is unmitigated evil.

Libs of TikTok, an account run by Chaya Raichik to expose gender ideology in education, described the bill as “insanity of the highest levels,” according to a post.

Insanity of the highest levels. They're after your kids and will use all the powers possible to get them. Pure evil.

The bill is now headed to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed into law.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

