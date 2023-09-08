CIA Hopes To Recruit Russian Officials As Spies Against Moscow In New Video

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is encouraging Russians to come work as spies in a new video posted by the organization Thursday evening.

The CIA’s video targets Russian officials and encourages them to defect from Moscow, according to the video. CIA director William Burns said in July that the organization is seizing an opportunity to recruit spies as a growing number of Russians have grown dissatisfied with the country’s war against Ukraine, Reuters reported Friday. (RELATED: CIA Fears ‘Disastrous Consequences’ As Ukraine Ignores US Warnings Against Sabotage Operations: REPORT)

An actor playing a Russian official can be seen walking the halls of what is meant to be a Russian government building, before later pulling up the CIA contact website page on his phone in a restaurant, in the video titled “Why I made Contact With The CIA – For Myself.”

Почему я пошел на контакт с ЦРУ: Ради себяhttps://t.co/mhQbzet5X2 pic.twitter.com/OpOHh1PQ92 — CIA (@CIA) September 7, 2023

“I insisted to everyone that it was unscrupulous to distort the truth in reports but those who rose through the ranks were those who did that very thing,” the narrator of the video says in Russian. “Before I believed that the truth had some value.”

“Those around you may not want to hear the truth. But we do. Integrity has rewards,” the video says before concluding with a number of methods to contact the CIA.

The CIA and British intelligence previously touted the fact that they warned of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine well in advance, according to Reuters. Burns said the CIA has a “once-in-a-generation” chance to recruit spies as Russians grow increasingly dissatisfied with the ongoing war against Ukraine, during a lecture at Britain’s Ditchley Foundation in July.

“Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership beneath the steady diet of state propaganda and practiced repression,” Burns said in July. “That disaffection creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us at the CIA – at our core a human intelligence service. We’re not letting it go to waste.”

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

