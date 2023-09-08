Trump Rips Special Grand Jury That Tried To Indict ‘Anybody Who Happened To Be Breathing’

Former President Donald Trump ripped the newly released Georgia special grand jury report that recommended charges for three additional alleged co-conspirators.

The special grand jury that indicted Trump and 18 other defendants also recommended charges against Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, according to the special grand jury report released Friday. The three were not charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump quickly took to Truth Social to slam the report as politically motivated.

“The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt. Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time,” Trump posted. “It totally undermines the credibility of the findings, and badly hurts the Great State of Georgia, whose wonderful and patriotic people are not happy with this charade of an out of control ‘prosecutor’ doing the work of, and for, the DOJ. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Trump and his co-defendants were indicted on Aug. 14 on charges related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. They were charged with, among other things, violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. (RELATED: ‘The Legal Term Is Bupkis’: John German Criticizes Lack Of Information From Special Grand Jury In Georgia)