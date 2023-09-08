Elon Musk’s X Sues California Over Alleged First Amendment Violations

Elon Musk’s X Corp. sued California to block a law requiring social media companies to publish their content moderation policies, alleging it violates the First Amendment and coerces censorship.

X, formerly known as Twitter, asserted that California’s Assembly Bill 587 infringes upon its freedom of speech under the First Amendment and California’s state constitution, according to court documents. The law mandates social media companies release reports on how they moderate issues including hate speech, extremism, disinformation and misinformation.

However, the law would have “both the purpose and likely effect of pressuring companies such as X Corp. to remove, demonetize, or deprioritize constitutionally-protected speech that the State deems undesirable or harmful, and places an unjustified and undue burden on social media companies such as X Corp.,” the complaint states. (RELATED: Twitter Sues Pro-Censorship Nonprofit Over Targeting With ‘False’ Allegations And Data Abuse)

🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk’s social media site 𝕏 sues California over content moderation law. 𝕏 has sued the state of California over a moderation law, AB 587 passed in September 2022, requiring social media platforms to submit a “terms of service report” semi-annually to… pic.twitter.com/Ulyzot0xL4 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 8, 2023

“The legislative record is crystal clear that one of the main purposes of AB 587 — if not the main purpose — is to pressure social media companies to eliminate or minimize content that the government has deemed objectionable,” the complaint adds.

X is seeking a ruling to assess AB 587’s legitimacy in order to prevent negative consequences resulting from its enactment.

“Such a determination is both necessary and appropriate to avoid the deprivation of X Corp.’s constitutional rights, which would occur if AB 587 is applied to X. Corp.,” the complaint asserts.

“While we have not yet been served with the complaint, we will review it and respond in court,” the press office of California’s attorney general told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

X and its attorneys did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.