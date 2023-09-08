Oklahoma Elementary School Hired Second Drag Queen

Earlier this week, the Daily Caller reported on a public school district in Oklahoma that defended hiring a drag queen, who was also arrested on drug and child porn charges. That same drag queen elementary school principal reportedly hired another drag queen who worked for him as a kindergarten aide.

The queens seemingly used their Facebook accounts with their drag names to chat about their work in the elementary school.

So we have an elementary school principal who is a drag queen hiring his drag queen friends to work with kindergartners. If you want to see a drag show as a bachelorette party, be my guest, but there’s no reason for drag queens to be around kids. That’s just not normal.

