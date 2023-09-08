Red State School Board Rejects ‘LGBTQ History Month’ Proposal Again

Miami Dade County school board members rejected a proposal Thursday that would have recognized October as “LGBTQ history month,” according to Politico.

Miami Dade County school board members acknowledged LGBTQ History Month in 2021 but did not do so in 2022 after the school board was realigned ideologically with members endorsed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Politico. School board members voted against the measure 5-3 following hours of public comment and debate on the issue. (RELATED: ‘Protect Trans Rights’: School Districts Celebrate Pride Month With Drag Shows, LGBTQ Assemblies)

“This is about someone’s sexual preference and not a cultural issue,” Roberto Alonso, a Miami Dade County school board member endorsed by DeSantis said, according to Politico.

The measure was introduced to “remind all cultures within our wider community

of the important roles that LGBTQ people have taken in shaping the social, historical, legal,

and political worlds we live in today,” according to the proposal.

School boards around the country are embracing parental rights and rejecting pro-LGBTQ measures. Rocklin Unified School District in California approved a policy Wednesday to notify parents if their child “identifies” as a different gender. Religious parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, rallied in June against new school policies that require children be taught LGBTQ material in classrooms.

DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education Act” in March 2022 which prohibits classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida’s K-3 grades or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” according to the legislation.

DeSantis endorsed school board member Monica Colucci, Chair Maria Teresa Rojas and Alonso for the Miami Dade County school board, according to FloridaPolitics.

“I really don’t know how a teacher is expected to recognize, observe and celebrate this month without being perceived by students’ parents as instruction or without crossing the line and becoming instruction,” Vice Chair Danny Espino said, according to Politico.

Miami Dade County School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

