Vermont Robbery Suspect Leads Cops On Week-Long Chase Involving a Dump Truck, Tractor, Sailboat, Bike And Kayak: Cops

After a week-long manhunt spanning multiple counties, Vermont State Police (VSP) apprehended the suspect of an armed robbery case Thursday.

52-year-old Eric Edson was arraigned on more than a dozen charges Friday, VSP wrote in a news release. These charges stem from an armed robbery incident and efforts to avoid arrest.

Update No. 3: Suspect in assault, theft cases to face multiple charges https://t.co/HecbFXe9JE — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) September 7, 2023

Edson reportedly evaded law enforcement Aug. 30th after they discovered him unconscious in a running vehicle that matched the description of one used in a previous robbery, according to The Associated Press. During his attempt to escape, he reportedly assaulted the officers. (RELATED: ‘You’re Gonna Get Shot’: Video Shows Tense, 4-Hour Long Standoff As Theft Suspect Returns Fire From Behind Dumpster)

Edson reportedly continued to evade police by fleeing on foot and using a stolen bicycle. He later commandeered a sailboat, which the Coast Guard intercepted, but he managed to escape when the sailboat ran aground, The AP reported.

VSP tracked Edson operating a stolen dump truck and a full-size John Deere tractor. However, they lost track of him until they received a tip on September 7th, where Edson was found in a kayak, VSP wrote.

After landing the kayak, Edson made an attempt to escape on foot before swimming to the opposite shore, where troopers and game wardens apprehended him.

Edson faces multiple charges, including assault and robbery with a weapon, grand larceny and eluding law enforcement, VSP wrote. Misdemeanor charges include unauthorized use of a boat, careless and negligent operation of a vessel, reckless operation of a vehicle and simple assault. He also faces a misdemeanor retail theft charge in Lamoille County.

Edson underwent a medical evaluation for injuries and will be incarcerated without bail due to violations of prior release conditions, per VSP.

The VSP investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow.

“Police encourage anyone who has information or who might be the victim of an unreported theft in the areas Edson frequented during the past week to call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993,” VSP wrote.