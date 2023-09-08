‘The View’ Co-Hosts Claim Democrat Mayor Is Being ‘Dramatic’ About Migrant Crisis

“The View” co-hosts accused Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams of being “dramatic” about the migrant crisis seizing the city.

Adams warned the crisis will “destroy New York City” during a Wednesday town hall. He also said the city has received “no support” to tackle the continuing influx of migrants. The city currently takes in over 10,000 migrants per month and is projected to spend $12 billion over the course of three years to build shelter and necessities for the migrants.

“The View” co-hosts brushed off Adams’ concerns about the prolonged crisis.

“A little dramatic, isn’t it?” co-host Joy Behar said after watching a clip of Adams’ statement. “Seems a bit dramatic.”

“He’s got a lot of flair for drama,” co-host Ana Navarro said.

“Yeah, but he’s been critical of the Biden administration for months,” Behar said. “He doesn’t get support from the government, he’s saying. Now Republicans love this, you know, because this is right up their alley for somebody like a New York sanctuary city to be complaining about migrant problems.” (RELATED: ‘The View’ Rips Democratic Mayor For Exempting Vax Mandate For ‘Rich, Powerful, Connected’ Athletes)

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she is “disappointed” in Adams for lamenting the surging crisis.

“The majority of them are coming from Venezuela. They are also coming from Africa. They’re coming from war-torn and politically-torn countries, and they’re looking for refuge. And I thought this country, with its big Statue of Liberty, ‘give me your weak’ and all of this is supposed to be the country that accepts people. And I’m disappointed in Mayor Adams. I understand that there’s a problem.”

Co-host Sara Haines criticized the federal government and Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for refusing to provide the needed resources to tackle the crisis.

New York City has received about $140 million in federal funds to help handle the crisis. However, the city government has spent $1.5 billion in the last fiscal year to provide housing and other essential needs for the migrants, according to Politico.

An estimated 100,000 migrants have reportedly flooded into the city in the past year. In early August, nearly 200 male migrants slept outside of the city’s migrant intake center at the Roosevelt Hotel awaiting shelter, according to The New York Times.

City officials have directed funds to build tents and have converted hotels and office buildings to house thousands of migrants at a time, according to The New York Times. Adams has warned there is no more room to house migrants.