Dem Governor Suspends Right To Carry Guns In Big City

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new public health order Friday that bans carrying firearms in Albuquerque.
The order will remain in effect for 30 days, and it bans non-law enforcement personnel from carrying firearms, either openly or concealed, regardless of whether any individual gun owner has a permit to carry. The public health decree applies to Albuquerque, the state’s largest city, and Bernalillo County, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
The decree states that “no person, other than a law enforcement officer or licensed security officer, shall possess a firearm … either openly or concealed, within cities or counties averaging 1,000 or more violent crimes per 100,000 residents per year since 2021.” The decree is titled “public health emergency decree imposing temporary firearm restrictions, drug monitoring and other public safety measures.” (RELATED: Democrat New Mexico Governor Begs For More FBI Agents — Again — Amid Crime Wave)
TRUMP: “It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger. It’s the person that pulls the trigger…We have to protect the 2nd Amendment.” pic.twitter.com/uxbfiMGzxf
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2023
Albuquerque ranked as the tenth-most dangerous city in the U.S. in terms of overall violent crime in 2023, according to World Population Review. Grisham decided to impose the public health order after several recent shootings, including one which resulted in the death of an 11-year old girl, according to a press release from her office.
Grisham’s administration issued the order through the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).
“As I said yesterday, the time for standard measures has passed,” Grisham said. “And when New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game – when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn – something is very wrong.”
Approximately 46% of New Mexicans own firearms, according to statistics from World Population Review.
