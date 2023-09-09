Dem Governor Suspends Right To Carry Guns In Big City

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new public health order Friday that bans carrying firearms in Albuquerque.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days, and it bans non-law enforcement personnel from carrying firearms, either openly or concealed, regardless of whether any individual gun owner has a permit to carry. The public health decree applies to Albuquerque, the state’s largest city, and Bernalillo County, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.