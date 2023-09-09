Trump Crashes A College Football Tailgate

Former President Donald Trump showed up to a fraternity’s tailgate party before a college football game Saturday.

Trump made the appearance at a pregame function hosted by Iowa State University’s (ISU) Alpha Gamma Rho chapter ahead of ISU’s Saturday home game against Iowa University’s Hawkeyes. Trump waved to a large crowd that had assembled outside of the fraternity house, and even tried his hand behind the grill, footage posted to Twitter shows.

He socialized with tailgate’s attendees and took a shift behind the grill to flip burgers. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Makes WiFi Password ‘WhoBuiltTheCagesJoe?’ For Press At Latest Rally)

President @realDonaldTrump flipping burgers at Iowa State University! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hUjBVEFeoW — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 9, 2023

Trump also toured the fraternity house, where the brotherhood greeted him with raucous applause as he entered a common area.

“You’re young, handsome… I’d trade you right now,” Trump said while addressing the fraternity brothers.

President @realDonaldTrump stops by Alpha Gamma Ro Agriculture Fraternity House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Loftf2Leh0 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 9, 2023

Trump made the appearance to rub shoulders with Iowans ahead of the Iowa primary caucus, set for Jan. 15,2024.

Huge crowd at the Alpha Gamma Ro Fraternity House for President @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gLeyZ1WpTd — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 9, 2023

While Trump lost the Iowa caucus in the 2016 Republican primaries, he currently leads all other Republican candidates in the state by a wide margin ahead of the 2024 caucus, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who currently stands as the closest challenger to Trump in the polls, also attended the ISU-Iowa game. He joined Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in the stands.

