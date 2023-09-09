Video Shows Two Men Kicking And Stomping On Pro Tennis Player Outside Tattoo Parlor

A harrowing video emerged of two men allegedly kicking and stomping on a professional tennis player outside a tattoo parlor in Australia, according to several reports.

Bernard Tomic, 31, of Queensland, is seen in the 16-second clip in an all-green tracksuit and curled up. The video shows him trying to shield his face with his hands while a male in an all-black tracksuit and another in a white t-shirt and black shorts allegedly attack him. The men appear to be shouting obscenities and other indistinct words but, towards the end, are heard saying, “Get up! Get up ya dog!”

The attack reportedly occurred outside a tattoo parlor on the Gold Coast, news.com.au reported. The Gold Coast is about 690 miles northeast of Australia‘s capital, Canberra, on Australia’s east coast.

Queensland Police are reportedly aware of the video but are unable to investigate as they have not received a formal complaint. “No one has been able to get confirmation on when it’s happened,” a police spokesperson told news.com.au. (RELATED: Video Shows Chinese Soccer Coach Slapping Referee After Getting Hit With A Red Card, Reportedly Fainted Due To Anger)

Bernard Tomic attacked in Gold Coast pic.twitter.com/nTx8JMIo8i — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) September 9, 2023

Tomic was in Istanbul earlier this week for the Istanbul Challenger, where he lost Thursday to 23-year-old Dominican Nick Hardt in the second round 6-2, 3-6, 7-6.

Tomic, whose tennis career-high world ranking was 17, eventually slumped to 825. He also fell out of favor with Tennis Australia over his criticism of Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt and his long-running feud with fellow Aussie player Nick Kyrgios, per news.com.au. He has, however, clawed his way back up to rank 292. His former coach, Geoff Masters, reportedly said Tomic was very talented but appeared to lack the matching drive and desire to succeed in the sport.

Tomic retains his record as the youngest Australian Open boys’ singles champion, winning the title in 2008 when he was only 15 years old, per the ATP Tour.