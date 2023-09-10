Tapper Presses Blinken Why US Signed ‘Watered Down,’ Weak G20 Letter To Russia

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday why the United States signed a “watered down” G20 letter to Russia.

Leaders at the G20 summit issued a declaration Saturday night which did not address Russia by name for its invasion of Ukraine, drawing criticism. The New York Times wrote the declaration “was an eye opening departure from a similar document agrees to less than a year ago in Bali, when leaders acknowledged different views over the invasion but still issued a strong condemnation of the Russian invasion.”

U.S. officials defended the agreement and said it was still calling for peace in Ukraine, according to The Times. Tapper asked Blinken about the letter and subsequent criticism.

"G20 leaders agreed to a joint declaration that in part called for countries to 'refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against other sovereign nations.' That is significantly weaker language than last year's joint statement, which called for Russia's, 'complete and unconditional withdrawal' from Ukraine. Why did the U.S. agree to a watered down declaration that does not even condemn Russia by name or explicitly call for Russia to leave Ukraine?" Tapper asked.



“Jake, the G20 countries in the statement all stood up with the importance of territorial integrity, sovereignty. That was very clear. I was in the room when all the leaders spoke today with President Biden and it was very clear from everything that they said that not only do they want to see this war end, but they want to see it end on just and durable terms. And it was also very clear that the consequences of Russia’s aggression are being felt throughout the G20 countries and throughout the developing world. So there was real clarity from leaders in the room and the statement strongly affirms the proposition that this is about Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the principles that are at the heart of the United Nations’ charter.”

“But I’ve heard you talk about this issue. You must have been disappointed that they couldn’t agree to stronger language,” Tapper pressed.

“No, I think it’s very important the G20 spoke as one. To some extent, maybe it’s the G19 because obviously, Russia is also here as part of the G20. But the fact that we have a statement coming out collectively affirming the importance of Ukraine, its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, that speaks loudly. But what really speaks loudly, again, are the leaders in the room itself. And I think, if you were on the receiving end of what so many of them said, if you were in the Russian seat, it’s pretty clear where the rest of the world stands.”

Spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook that omitting Russia’s role in the declaration was “nothing to be proud of.”