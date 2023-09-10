‘Thank You, Everybody!’: Rambling Biden Cut Off Mid-Sentence As Staffers Scramble To End Press Conference

President Joe Biden’s staffers rushed to cut off the president during a Sunday press conference as he began to go off on a rambling answer to a reporter’s question.

Biden was speaking in Vietnam when a reporter asked Biden whether he’s worried the U.S.-China relationship is being destabilized by lack of formal discussion between Biden and President Xi Jin Ping. A follow-up question citing the G20 declaration — which did not name Russia by name as an aggressor — was asked if the issue of the invasion was becoming a wedge among nations or if the United States’ commitment to Ukraine would change.

Biden said it was not a “wedge issue with the global south” but rather with “Russia.”

“I’ll tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m gonna go to bed,” Biden said randomly while trying to answer the first half of the question about China.

A reporter then asked a question which was not audible off-screen. (RELATED: Biden Reaches ‘Strategic Partnership’ Deal With Communist Party State To Counter China)

“We talked about, we talked about it at the conference overall, we talked about stability, we talked about making sure that third world, excuse me, third world, the, uh, the, uh, the southern hemisphere had access to change had access to — had access to, it wasn’t confrontational at all, we— ”

“Thank you everybody, this ends the press conference,” a Biden staffer could be heard saying over the loud speaker as Biden continued to mumble before saying “thank you” and walking off stage.

One reporter could be heard asking about Biden’s commitment to protecting human rights, with Biden responding, in part, he’s raised concerns about human rights “with every person I met with.”

Another reporter could be heard shouting a question about his son, Hunter Biden, who remains under investigation.

Biden visited Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday to discuss how the two nations could strengthen relations and combat climate change.