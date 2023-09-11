Here Are All The Ways Biden Is Trying To Hide His Age

Joe Biden is old, and everyone knows it — right, left, and center. Whereas the media are adept at gaslighting America on policy — no really, the economy is great! — it is a lot harder to convince the public that someone old and failing is young and fit. Needless to say, that’s not stopping Biden allies from bringing a little Hollywood magic to the White House, as they use all sorts of visual trickery to convince the public that Biden is something he’s not.