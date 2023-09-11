CLANCY: As We Remember The Fallen Of 9/11, Let Us Recall The Immortal Words Of President Reagan

On Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists highjacked three passenger planes and carried out coordinated suicide attacks against the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, killing everyone on board the planes and nearly 3000 people on the ground. A fourth plane (United Airlines Flight 93) – apparently targeting the U.S. Capitol Building or White House – crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing all on board, after the passengers and crew courageously fought back against the terrorists.

We remember, mourn, and honor all the lost lives — those on the planes, those on ground, the heroic first responders and all the families who lost loved ones from that horrific attack.

Our nation, our democracy, our freedom was viciously attacked. Yet, we the people of the United States did not cower, did not surrender. We united together. We were resilient. We were indomitable.

Let us remember and honor the heroism of all the first responders – the firefighters, the EMTs/paramedics, and the police – the military, and civilians who courageously responded that day.

Let us remember and honor all the individual acts of heroic self-sacrifice that are too numerous to count.

Let us remember the first responders raising the U.S. Flag — the awe-inspiring symbol of freedom, liberty, and justice around the world — at Ground Zero.

Let us remember the first responders draping the Pentagon with our U.S. Flag.

Let us remember the gallant, fearless actions of the passengers and crew on board United Airlines Flight 93 to bring down that plane and derail the terrorist attack intended for Washington, D.C., saving countless lives on the ground.

And let us remember and heed the timeless words of President Ronald Reagan:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Michael Clancy is a lawyer, member of the Federalist Society, and a frequent contributor to The Daily Caller on Constitutional law and political issues. Follow him on Twitter @MikeClancyVA.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.