College kids at George Washington University are actually clueless about 9/11.

One student questioned if he sounded dumb for not knowing the terrorist organization that attacked the U.S., and another said America should not be surprised about being attacked by terrorists.

Watch how little these kids know about 9/11 in the newest "Man vs. Street" with the Daily Caller's Joel Gibbons.