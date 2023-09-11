‘Nothing To Do With The Law’: Election Lawyer Georgia Jury Recommended Charging Slams Process

Trump election lawyer Cleta Mitchell told The Federalist her questioning before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury had “nothing to do with the law.”

Mitchell, along with 20 others, including Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, was recommended for indictment by the jury but not ultimately charged by District Attorney Fani Willis, according to the report released Friday. In an interview published by The Federalist Monday, Mitchell described her questioning experience as “surreal” and noted for several hours prosecutors failed to ask a single question about the charge she was recommended to be indicted on: her participation in a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call between former President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“They recommended indicting me for the phone call,” Mitchell told The Federalist. “But they did not ask me ONE question about the phone call. Not one.” (RELATED: Georgia Grand Jury Recommended Charging Lindsey Graham, Two Former GOP Senators)

Mitchell said she knew coming out “that the whole thing was a loose cannon.” Prosecutors did ask questions about the lawsuit she filed on behalf of Trump challenging the Georgia 2020 election, Mitchell said.

Jury forewoman Emily Kohrs wrongly read a copy of Mitchell’s memorandum of law, which she filed with the court in support of Trump’s election lawsuit, as “asking the court to award the electors to Donald Trump,” according to The Federalist.

“Nowhere in the memorandum of law does it say that the election should be awarded to Trump,” she told The Federalist. “We argued that there is precedent under Georgia law for the court to vacate the results and order a new election IF we were able to establish that the evidence proved there were more illegal votes, cast in violation of state law but counted and included in the certified total, than the margin of difference between the two candidates — the remedy is a new election.

Trump was indicted with 18 co-defendants Aug. 14 on charges relating to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act. The special grand jury heard from 75 witnesses between June and December 2022, according to the report, which Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney withheld in part until Sept. 8.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

