‘What The F*ck Is Going On?’: Climate Protesters March Naked Through NYC Streets

Protesters with the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion walked around New York City naked on Sunday to protest fossil fuels and campaign for a reduced carbon footprint, according to video shared online.

“What the fuck is going on?” one passerby says in a video as the protesters march by, baring all. When the group passes by the iconic “naked cowboy” in Time’s Square, the man laughs and says, “Hey, you guys are taking this to a whole new level.” (RELATED: Eco-Activists Arrested After Using Their Bodies To Block Construction Of Key Pipeline)

“You need to be saved, you need Jesus,” one woman tells the protesters, before praying over one of the men.

Extinction Rebellion is committed to “tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency,” according to the group’s website.

“We demand a just transition that prioritizes the most vulnerable people and establishes indigenous sovereignty; establishes reparations and remediation led by and for Black people, Indigenous people, people of color and poor communities for years of environmental injustice, establishes legal rights for ecosystems to thrive and regenerate in perpetuity, and repairs the effects of ongoing ecocide to prevent extinction of humanity and all species, in order to maintain a livable, just planet for all,” the site explains.

The website for the group’s New York City chapter includes a series of September events, most notably a “week of climate action” from the 1oth to the 18th of the month.

One event, which took place on Sunday, is called “Pedal for the Planet.” Attendees were encouraged to be nude.

“Bare as you dare! We’re sending a bold message about reducing our carbon footprint & protesting the world’s ongoing reliance on fossil fuels,” the event description says. “Less Gas, More Ass: We’re not just riding for kicks; we’re rolling for the planet! By pedaling naked, we’re sending a bold message about slashing our carbon footprint by promoting cycling and protesting the world’s continued dependence on fossil fuels.”

The event also promotes “body positivity” explaining that, “We’re all about body love here, welcoming all shapes, sizes, and shades to join us in celebrating the stunning diversity of the human form.”