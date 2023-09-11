GAMA SOSA: Blatant Media Lies Aren’t Just About Crafting Narratives — They Have A Far More Insidious Purpose

The last few years have been replete with oft-emotionally charged lies and contradictions. The vaccine is 100% safe, the George Floyd riots were “fiery but mostly peaceful,” the border is secure, masks work, Dylan Mulvaney is a woman — the list never ends and anyone who rejects them is a bigot of some sort.

All of these are easily disprovable either from statistics, pictures, the media’s own history or a look at Mulvaney’s pants. Conservatives respond with charges of “unhinged,” “stupid,” “delusional” and all sorts of other names, never realizing that we are actually the ones being mocked.

English critic Anthony Daniels (aka Theodore Dalrymple) said in an interview that “the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, nor to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better.”

There’s a reason why the media is referred to as “American Pravda” as if it were straight out of the USSR. Our media’s model is the Soviet “Firehose of Falsehood,” in which the public is continuously bombarded with contradictory messages that the regime knows are false. No one — least of all those pushing the narratives — seriously believe that a BLM rioter who had all charges dropped got equal treatment to a Jan. 6 rioter in solitary. But the leftist media combined, the Democratic Party, a large part of the GOP, and both parties’ billionaire backers are hell-bent on subjugating America to an internationalist order. The lies are part of the psychological warfare to pacify America following the conquest of its institutions.

Sometimes I’m just going about my day and then I remember CNN actually ran a chyron that said “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” and I laugh at the sick Orwellian world we live in. I know it shouldn’t be funny but it’s so totally absurd that it is. pic.twitter.com/I92X10OOEn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 10, 2023

The constant stream of blatant and disprovable lies serves two ends. First, it’s a reminder from the sadistic sociopaths – like the WEF billionaires and Democrats such as Gavin Newsom – that we are under them. Such people love to humiliate their underlings by reminding them of their powerlessness. It’s similar to Newsom laughing his way through his “apology” video over the French Laundry incident. The media lies with impunity because it can – and it humiliates deplorables in the process.

Second, the constant barrage of lies wrecks the fabric of society. In a society that places heavy emphasis on “credible” sources, people slavishly repeat the most ridiculous lies as the mob stands in wait to jump whoever fails to recite them. It’s a soul-shattering experience – especially for men, the main targets of this psyop. (RELATED: GAMA SOSA: Why Do Leftists Promote Obesity, Crappy Architecture, And Other Ugly Monstrosities?)

Men are natural protectors of society. The natural instinct is at minimum to call out the liars and their lies to protect themselves and their families. The constant barrage of propaganda combined with state power is meant to beat any instincts of self-preservation out of them. In constantly repeating blatantly obvious lies that are harmful to themselves and their families, men become like battered girlfriends. As KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov stated, they don’t know why they are being abused when they’ve done nothing wrong. So they accept the lies and live accordingly hoping that it eventually ends. Thus, all will to resist is shattered and they mask their children, take experimental shots, and tolerate pedophiles sexualizing their children – all in hope that normality might return.

As for the sociopaths running the world, they turn society into a massive abusive relationship in which we’re the battered girlfriends and they’re the abusive boyfriends. If you just comply with their “reasonable” demands and repeat their absolutely ridiculous lies, everything will be okay. And the more ridiculous the lie, the better. It’s a testament to their control over you. If that isn’t a power trip, I don’t know what is. (RELATED: GAMA SOSA: All Your Beloved Rights And Freedoms Depend On The One Thing Not Even The GOP Will Talk About)

Americans – conservatives in particular – have to accept that the United States has been conquered (or at least is in the process of being conquered) from the inside-out without firing a shot. The constant stream of lies is just setting the stage for the bloodbath that inevitably follows all revolutions. Complaining about double standards or unfairness won’t get anywhere. That’s music to the sociopath’s ears and heightens the power trip. Trying to “own the Libs” (e.g. Democrats are the real racists) falls flat because these people’s only principle is power. Only once Americans realize that crypto-communist oligarchs led by the likes of the late David Rockefeller and his ilk have “conquered” the country, can there be a true rebellion to dethrone them.

Michele Gama Sosa is an opinion editor for the Daily Caller and a historian by training.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.