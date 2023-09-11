National Hurricane Center Identifies Four Areas Of Activity In Atlantic. Could Fall Be Defined By Major Hurricanes?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted four disturbances over the Atlantic on Monday.

As Hurricane Lee ramps up activity again as it heads toward the eastern coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada, three other systems are hovering not too far behind, according to a Monday forecast from the NHC. As of 5:00 a.m. (AST), Lee held sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving northwest at roughly 7 mph.

Shortly behind, Tropical Storm Margot reached 65 mph and was moving a little faster at 8 mph. Two other low pressure systems were noted just off the coast of western Africa. Though neither is currently expected to develop into a major system in the coming 48 hours, it is unclear what will happen in the coming week.

Hurricane Idalia Grows To Category 3 Storm Overnight | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/eLUqSSQZuX — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) August 30, 2023

Mixed reports were issued Monday about Hurricane Lee potentially losing or gaining strength as it heads toward the U.S. The NHC noted that wind, rainfall and high surf could hit Bermuda later in the week, but the actual impact in the U.S. is not yet known. (RELATED: Hurricane Lee Confusion Spreads Among Meteorologists. How Worried Should We Be?)

This is not the first time four disturbances were seen over the Atlantic at one time. In late August, four systems turned into Hurricane Idalia and Tropical Storm Franklin, which quickly turned into Hurricane Franklin.

Could Fall 2023 be defined by major hurricanes? Check the forecasts and stay prepared.