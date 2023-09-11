‘Isn’t That Your Authority’: CNN Host Confronts Mayorkas After He Tries To Shift Migrant Crisis Burden Onto Congress

CNN’s Phil Mattingly confronted Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday after he tried to shift the burden of action to address the migrant crisis onto Congress despite having the authority to get things done.

Mayorkas was responding to a video of Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams warning the Big Apple would be “destroyed” if the federal government did not step up and try to curb the ongoing flow of illegal immigrants.

“We’re dealing with a broken immigration system, a fact about which everyone agrees. It is one of the rare things about which there’s unanimity of views. And we need Congress to act, number one. Number two, within that broken immigration system we are challenged by unprecedented level of displacement in the western hemisphere of historic proportions. We have responded with a model approach that has proven to work, which is to build lawful pathways for individuals to arrive in a safe and orderly way and to deliver consequences for those who don’t meet them.”

“You mention the model system that you have in place. There has been – there have been calls from both state and local leaders in several states and localities to expand temporary protected status. Is that one of the options that you are considering right now, particularly as it pertains to Venezuelans and Nicaraguans?” Mattingly asked.

“Temporary Protected Status has certain criteria that are set forth in the law. And we always evaluate the country conditions, which is what it is about. Is it safe for people who are present in the United States to return to their countries of origin?” Mayorkas said. “If it is not, because of the conditions there, because of war, because of extreme weather, disasters, et cetera, then we make a decision. We evaluate the conditions in the country on an ongoing basis. We have no decision today.”

“Understood on that. But there were 20 Democratic senators, including New York senator and majority leader Chuck Schumer signed a letter asking for the same thing, saying that based on their view of the conditions on the ground, it’s merited. You disagree at this point?” (RELATED: ‘Not Just A Narrative!’: CNN Host Cuts Off Analyst Who Tries To Claim Migration Issue Is A ‘Narrative’)

“I don’t disagree with the fundamental point that we have to provide humanitarian relief to those who are in need. We want additional funding from Congress to that end. So with the fundamental value proposition, I agree wholeheartedly. What we will do is apply and enforce the laws that Congress has passed. And temporary protected status is something that is set forth in statute. And we will apply it as the statute envisions.”

“But isn’t that essentially your authority? You can make that application if the finding is there?” Mattingly pressed.

“Yes, it is, it is a matter that the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security addressed together in consultation with one another,” Mayorkas said, adding asylum seekers can’t get a work application and called on Congress to “fix the broken system.”

New York City is projected to spend $12 billion over the next three years to address the migrant crisis as the city has seen more than 100,000 migrants. The Biden administration cast blame on both Adams and the governor and instead sent a letter outlining methods to address the crisis after both leaders requested additional federal aid.