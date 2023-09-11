BEAVER: What Does The Trans Movement Signify For Republican Women?

The National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) stands at a precipice. The tides of history churn beneath the surface, threatening to pull the organization’s legacy out to sea. At the heart of the storm is this year’s election for head of the organization.

The stakes are high, as it will decide whether the organization hangs on to the time-tested values that have shaped and defined the Republican Party — tradition, family, work ethic, and an unwavering Judeo-Christian faith — or cave to the modernist chants of a ‘woke’ generation, transgenderism and other insanities. It has already started, as the New Jersey branch has a trans woman (aka a man) sitting on its board of governors who even got nominated for Republican Woman of the Year. One of the candidates running for the presidency appeared to approve of this.

The question remains: Why? What does this signify for Republican Women and our values?

The narrative stretches beyond the NFRW. Consider the 2022 case of Anita Green v. The Miss United States pageant, where the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the pageant’s right to define participation based on biological realities. The Miss United States pageant cannot be forced to accept transgender contestants. “Ignoring the biological reality that men and women are different harms women and their opportunities to compete, excel, and win—from female athletes sidelined in their own sports to women competing in beauty pageants on the national stage,” said Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Christiana Kiefer, who represented Miss United States of America in court, in a statement.

Historical precedent is crucial. Women’s suffrage was a hard-won battle that spanned seven decades, from 1849 to 1920. Subsequent waves of feminism ensured our rightful place in society. Today, as we face the prospect of the fourth wave, it’s imperative we remember and respect the sacrifices made by our foremothers. Embracing our biology is not a rejection of progress but an affirmation of our unique identity.

As the world grapples with the evolving narrative on gender, we must be careful not to diminish our own stories and struggles. The biology that defines us is not merely a matter of chromosomes but a testament to our collective journey, strength, and resilience.

Reflect on nature’s wisdom. The lioness, despite her unparalleled prowess, doesn’t aspire to be the lion. She is the pride’s backbone, just as the NFRW has been for the Republican Party. As we stand on this precipice of change, we must ask: Shouldn’t new movements create their spaces, just as we carved out ours, rather than seeking to redefine established legacies?

This debate is both deeply personal and profoundly political. We must tread with empathy, but also with the conviction that our biology, our history, and our rights matter. Remember: our biology, our choice. The future of the NFRW, and by extension, the soul of Republican womanhood, rests on this choice.

Nikki Beaver, a Partner at Executive Strategies, is a seasoned strategist and lobbyist with a rich history in governmental affairs and public policy. She is the President of the Washington County Republican Women, Third Vice President of the Arkansas Federation of Republican Women, and a delegate to the Biennial National Convention for the National Federation of Republican Women.

