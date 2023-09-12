Fox News’ Dana Perino Presses RNC Chair On Whether Mitch McConnell’s Age Is Cause For Alarm

Fox News host Dana Perino pressed Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday about concerns regarding Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s age.

McDaniel, responding to poll numbers showing that voters are more concerned about President Joe Biden’s age than about former President Donald Trump’s, said that Biden’s mental decline is “deeply concerning” but is not related to his age.

“Well, I think Biden’s got some real problems and we’re seeing this in the Democrat Party. There’s a vacancy. It’s not about age, I don’t love the age. My mom is 80, she could run the country…I mean, I just think you see Biden go vacant. You see this lost stare.” McDaniel said. “It’s concerning, anybody’s whose had family members who’ve had that moment and he’s the President of the United States, it’s deeply concerning. I don’t think people see that with Donald Trump or anybody on our side of the aisle.”

Perino then asked if she sees the same decline in McConnell, who publicly froze up on two occasions in recent weeks.

“He’s had an illness. I don’t equate it the same. I talked to Mitch the other day, he sounded fine, as sharp as ever,” McDaniel responded. “So I don’t view it that way.” (RELATED: ‘No Evidence’ McConnell Suffered Stroke Or Seizure In Latest Freeze, Doctor Says)

A Wall Street Journal poll found 73 percent of respondents believe Biden is too old to run for president while 47 percent say the same about former Trump. The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters between Aug. 24 and 30 with a 2.5 percent error margin.

After McConnell’s incidents, a Capitol physician cleared him to continue with his schedule and confirmed that he did not suffer from a stroke.