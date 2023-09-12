‘I Put Some Lube On’: John Kennedy Reads Aloud From Pornographic Kids Books At Senate Hearing

Republican Sen. John Neely Kennedy of Louisiana read from a pornographic book at a Senate hearing on Tuesday amid a heated exchange about school boards removing such books from libraries.

Kennedy read from two books — “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” — both which have been removed from bookshelves in school districts across the country over their sexual conduct. The hearing, titled “Book Bans: Examining How Censorship Limits Liberty and Literature,” was held by the Senate Judiciary Committee. (RELATED: Banned Book List Contains Books That Aren’t Actually Banned)

“I put some lube on and got him on his knees and I began to slide into him from behind. I pulled out of him and kissed him while he masturbated. He asked me to turn over while he slipped a condom on himself. This was my ass, and I was struggling to imagine someone inside me. He got on top and slowly inserted himself into me. It was the worst pain I think I have ever felt in my life. Eventually, I felt a mix of pleasure with the pain,” Kennedy read from “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

The book is described as a “young-adult memoir [that] weaves together the trials and triumphs faced by Black queer boys” on Amazon.

.@SenJohnKennedy reads passages from Bokmål All Boys Aren’t Blue and Genderqueer “I put some lube on and got him on his knees and I began sliding into him from behind,” Kennedy read.

pic.twitter.com/AKxz6J50zC — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) September 12, 2023

“I got a new strap-on harness today. I can’t wait to put it on you. It will fit my favorite dildo perfectly. You’re going to look so hot. I can’t wait to have your cock in my mouth. I am going to give you the blowjob of your life. Then I want you inside of me,” he read from “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe.

Kennedy then questioned Democratic Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias of Illinois, a witness at the hearing, about whether he thought the book should be available to kids, as well as Cameron Samuels, a student who uses “they/them” pronouns and had a placard with the title “Mx. Cameron Samuels.”

“It’s pronounced Mix,” Samuels said. “Senator, your definition of ‘sexual’ is synonymous with LGBTQ identity.”

Samuels went on to say that there should be “collaboration between students, parents, and educators” on the availability of books and defended the books from which Kennedy read.

“All Boys Aren’t Blue, the scene you mentioned, is about sexual abuse. It’s not erotic … Students who do not read books like All Boys Aren’t Blue cannot learn what is appropriate,” Samuels said.

“All I’ve heard is the librarians [get to decide] and parents have nothing to do with it. If that’s your response, what planet did you just parachute in from? Or what country, more appropriately? This is not China,” Kennedy said.

“Mr. Secretary, I understand this is good for your politics back home,” he told Giannoulias. “It has everything to do with your politics. You came here with a problem. I’m trying to understand the solution, but you don’t have one.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.