Gen Z Has No Idea Who Did 9/11, But Apparently America Shouldn’t Be Surprised It Happened

“Man vs Street” host Joel Gibbons released his latest video Monday, and it will make you absolutely hate Gen Z and their total lack of respect for America.

Gibbons and the “Man vs Street” team were out and about in Washington D.C. over the weekend, asking youngsters about 9/11. One of the questions was, “do you know who attacked us on 9/11?”

And for most of the kids they chatted with, they gave a simple answer — “no.” If you’d like to throw up violently from this response, then please get in line.

Gen Z, for those who don’t know, are the youngest “adult” generation in America right now. They come just after Millennials, the last generation born in the 20th century (1982ish to around 1996ish). Gen Zers are school or college-aged, and hardly any of them have a clue, clearly.

Just 22 years ago, the innocence of Millennial youth was destroyed in an instant. We came together to watch in horror the events that unfolded on that tragic day. A coordinated group of al-Qaeda terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Centers and Pentagon, killing 2,966 people. How is it that less than a single generation later, Gen Z has forgotten this moment, or at least not been educated about it? (RELATED: Washington D.C. Women Will Make You Pray They Don’t Have Kids)

Gibbons spoke to some frilly haired guy with the personal style of a blind skunk, who seemed to blame America for the almost 3,000 lives lost on that day. He thought that we “shouldn’t be surprised” that al-Qaeda did 9/11 because apparently America meddles with other countries.

I can’t believe these are the people who will one day run the world. Thankfully, the stupidity and egocentric nature of Gen Z probably means they’ll cannibalize themselves, so there won’t be any world for them to run (and ruin).

I don’t know who raised these people, but they should all be ashamed of themselves.