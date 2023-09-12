Power Drunk Dem Governor Confirms Another Lockdown ‘Conspiracy’

For many Americans, the watershed moment of progressive lunacy came when over a thousand “medical professionals” declared racism a “public health emergency” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a brief moment, the mask came off; if racism was a COVID-level threat that could justify a COVID-level state of emergency, then anything and everything could be. The corporate media was quick to deem any such talk a conspiracy theory, but now one Democratic governor is showing yet again that conservatives were right all along.