LETTS: Even Democrats Think Liberal DAs Are Failing

For as liberal as Californians can be, many of them have reached the limits of how far left they are willing to go, at least as far as coddling criminals goes.

Voters recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin last year for his soft-on-crime policies. Multiple attempts have been made to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for the same reason. However, none of these have been successful yet.

Still, the fact that residents of one of, if not the most, liberal states in the country are trying to recall liberal district attorneys should have people looking for flying pigs.

And now, a new recall effort has been launched against Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. The main reason is her failure to prosecute criminals and reduce crime in the county. However, she has also been accused of nepotism for allegedly hiring her boyfriend as single program analyst, earning $115,000 a year.

The fact that Price campaigned for “justice reform” and won, means that liberals in the county knew they were getting a liberal prosecutor, but many victim families in the county feel her policies have let criminals run rampant with no consequences, according to NBC Bay Area.

“As crime spirals out of control on Alameda County streets, DA Price reduces sentencing for criminals and even refuses to charge violent felons with crimes,” Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE), the group leading the recall effort, said in a statement.

Her policies have failed to help anyone but criminals.

The Washington Free Beacon, reported, “[Price] made eligible for parole gang members who killed a toddler in a freeway gun battle, slashed a triple murderer’s sentence, and gave just seven years to a teen linked to three killings.”

Without consequences, there is no disincentive for people to not commit crimes. If anything, it becomes an incentive. They can take what they want without paying a price either in dollars or jail time.

“Committing a small crime and not facing any consequences, they will go on. And the thing is, when all these crimes are happening, most of them are repeat offenders,” SAFE member Carl Chan said.

As residents suffer under her failed policies, the county and state have begun to see the effects of not enforcing the law. Residents leave and businesses start to follow. Those who remain behind are often those who expect the most government help, but with the tax base leaving, that help is not available without putting a larger tax burden on the remaining citizens and businesses, which will perpetuate the downward spiral of the county.

Of course, Price claims she and her office are doing a great job, although the crime figures say otherwise. According to the POPD, Homicides are up 80 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to the Oakland Police Department. During just the first seven months of Price’s term in office, homicides rose 15 percent.

This is not doing a great job unless, of course, your job is to destroy the rule of law in Alameda County.

Michael A. Letts is the CEO and Founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.