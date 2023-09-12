Biden Team Clearly Photoshopped President To Look Younger

President Joe Biden’s Twitter account was caught photoshopping pictures of him to make the elderly president look younger, according to photos put side-by-side by Townhall.

Biden’s official account tweeted out a picture of the president next to one of Donald Trump. The former president’s wrinkles are emphasized in his picture, whereas Biden’s wrinkles are apparently airbrushed.

Airbrushing pictures of Biden isn’t going to change the American people’s perception that Biden is a doddering old man who trips up stairs.

