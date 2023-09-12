San Francisco Politicians To Perform In Drag Show Fundraiser

San Francisco politicians will perform at a drag show on Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post announcing the event.

Several politicians will participate in the event, hosted by city “drag laureate” D’Arcy Drollinger and the United Democratic Club, at “Oasis,” a local drag nightclub and cabaret, the Facebook post said. Participants, who include Democratic District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar and Democratic District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, will participate in drag and lip-sync to songs on the runway, a legislative aide to Melgar confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The show is held in conjunction with “Drag Story Hour,” an organization that puts on drag queen story hours for young children.

“Think our city officials can’t werk it? Brace yourself because Rafael Mandelman and Matt Dorsey are the first to step up to the challenge and promise to deliver a performance like no other. City Hall’s never looked this good… or sassy! More elected officials to be announced soon,” the post advertising the event read. “But, it’s not all about the lip-sync and the dramatic death drops. We’re taking a hot minute to talk about trans rights and LGBTQ legislation —because we’ve got a voice, and we aren’t afraid to use it!”

🌟✨ Shimmer, strut & stand up for trans rights! 🏳️‍⚧️ Join us at UDC’s annual fundraiser – “Drag for a Cause” 🌈✨ Celebrating trans rights, LGBTQ+ pride & the IMPACT of political activism #UDCDragForACause Get your tickets here: https://t.co/rrXgFRndrM pic.twitter.com/I5uZZr1isj — United Democratic Club (@uniteddemclubsf) August 30, 2023

Supervisor Matt Dorsey later clarified in a Twitter post that he will attend the drag show but will not perform, claiming that he does not want to “dishonor” the “art form,” but will cheer on Mandelman.

San Francisco gives its “drag laureate” a taxpayer-funded stipend to host “community-based Drag programs and events,” according to the city’s website. Drollinger received $55,000 from the city in 2022.

Attendees can either purchase an entrance ticket for between $20 and $35, or become a sponsor by purchasing a drag-themed “ticket level” that ranges from $100 to $5,000. Levels include themes like “Death Drop,” “Shantay, you stay” and “We’re all born naked, the rest is drag,” according to the sign-up website.

The United Democratic Club, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Dorsey and Mandelman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.