Surging Crime Rates Trigger Scarborough Tirade, Leave Mika Brzezinski Shaking Her Head

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough got so triggered by rising crime rates in the nation’s capital that he went on a tirade as his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski appeared visibly exasperated.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined the show with Scarborough focusing on recent crime trends.

“Behind you, the United States Capitol. You have served well – you have served there. I want to ask you about Washington, D.C. right now. This is a little off,” Scarborough said before Brzezinski asked if he was going to go “off-topic.”

“Well, it’s off political topic,” Scarborough said. “It’s crime.”

“Headline in ‘The Washington Post,’ ‘A shaken Washington copes with surging violence: This is not normal.’ ‘The Washington Times talking about the people, the young kids that have come to work on the Hill that are getting beaten up, stabbed, having their – you know, getting assaulted, getting robbed. House committees actually having to warn staffers about crime rates soaring in the nation’s capital,” Scarborough said.

“Governor, governor, it’s not just the big democratic cities that are out of control. You got Monroe, Louisiana. You’ve got, you know, Bessemer, Alabama. You have Jacksonville, Florida, out of control. What do we do? What do we do to turn crime rates back to where they’ve been since 2020, back to where they were in 2019? How do we get there?”

Hutchinson said the solution is “simple” in that laws must enforced.

“There’s a pulled quote in ‘Washington Post’ article that says, from a person whose neighborhood is wrecked with crime, ‘there are no consequences.’ And Governor, I’ve got to tell you, 95% of Americans are outraged when they see these scenes of people breaking into shopping malls and stores and just stealing thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars of property from the owners of those stores, or people in New York City that can’t even go to a Rite Aid and get toothpaste because it’s all boxed up,” Scarborough said.

“I’m sorry. I understand that everybody wants to talk about the underlying issues, and I want to talk about the underlying issues that lead to poverty generally, but we have to first make the streets safe while we’re doing that.”

“Washington is just –” Brzezinski chimed in, shaking her head in disbelief.

“–And for the people that say ‘cops don’t keep us safe’ those are people that live in rich areas or upper-middle-class areas. You talk to working-class people and you talk to the truly disadvantaged, they’ll say, “I want more cops on the street to keep my kids safe when they’re walking to school, and I want more cops in my kids’ school to keep them safe’,” Scarborough continued.

“Absolutely, that is why as governor of Arkansas, we gave our men and women in blue a $5,000 stipend, just to say, ‘We appreciate you.’ We raised the pay of our state police because it is critical for the recruitment of our police officers and to showcase we’re backing them up,” Hutchinson said.

The former governor also called for tougher consequences and reforming the justice system so that law enforcement officers know they have support and criminals know they will face penalties for breaking the law.

House Republicans warned Congressional staffers Monday about the dangerous spike in crime in the city. The House Administration Committee will offer an “informational security briefing” for employees to learn how to stay safe and vigilant, according to The Washington Times.