Alex Rodriguez Snitched On Other MLB Superstars Who Were Using Steroids, Bombshell Documents Show: REPORT

As a fan of Alex Rodriguez, this is extremely disappointing.

The former MLB superstar told federal agents in 2014 that Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch told him that fellow talent such as Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun and another All-Star player were using steroids, according to DEA documents obtained by ESPN.

The third All-Star was not named in ESPN’s story and has never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodriguez gave those names to agents Jan. 29, 2014 when he met with two assistant attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice and seven Drug Enforcement Administration agents. The meeting came weeks after he was blasted with a 211-game suspension for violating the PED policy of Major League Baseball. Rodriguez was banned for the whole 2014 campaign.

Per ESPN’s report, prosecutors granted the former third baseman “Queen for a Day” status, allowing him to give information without fear of being prosecuted.

Alex Rodriguez ratted out PED users, lied to Yankees: new bombshell documents https://t.co/HHeJ0xbvy6 pic.twitter.com/AWCScfyGy3 — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2023

Damn, A-Rod … you’re a snitch?

If you know me or have read my blogs before, then you’re very well aware that I couldn’t care less about steroids being in professional sports, solely for the entertainment value. Who isn’t entertained by a 70-home run season and massive hits on the football field?

My system is simple: Legalize PEDs, teach the athletes the dangers of them and then let them make their own personal decisions (in other words, exercise their freedom), and also make them aware of punishments if any off-the-field issues occur. After that, let the fans be entertained.

And side note: why are the feds involved in MLB steroid use when the drugs aren’t illegal outside sports leagues?

All the problems we have facing this country and that’s what they’re focused on. I remember having congressional hearings and just thinking … we have two wars going on that you all voted for and you’re over here worried about baseball. It was just incredible.

So yeah, I’ve never really had a problem with anybody using steroids, but snitching on your fellow players? (RELATED: It’s Becoming More And More Annoying (And Expensive) To Watch Sports, And America Needs To Revolt Before It’s Too Late)

You talk about breaking so many codes with the boys … quite frankly, I’m appalled.

What a traitor.