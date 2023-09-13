Audience Tossed From School Board Meeting Ahead Of Vote To Ban Specific Flags From Being Flown On District Grounds

A California school board meeting descended into chaos on Tuesday ahead of a vote that would ban flying any flag other than a California flag or U.S. flag, according to Fox KTVU 2.

Sunol Glen Unified School Board President Ryan Jergensen ordered the room cleared by police following shouting that broke out during a speaker in support of the resolution, which was later approved in a 2-1 vote, according to Fox KTVU 2. The resolution was proposed after concern from members of the community about “special interest flags being flown,” Pleasanton Weekly reported.

“My concern is when a school starts endorsing any single particular view it can be divisive,” Jergensen, who proposed the resolution, said, according to Fox KTVU 2.

Superintendent Molleen Barnes had allowed the Pride flag to be flown in front of the district’s K-8 school to recognize Pride month, according to Pleasanton Weekly. The flag had been displayed every year since 2021, but this year was taken down during the first week.

“We chose to fly the inclusivity flag so the students from the LGBTQ-plus community would know we’re a place of equity and inclusivity,” Barnes said, according to Fox KTVU 2.

Some opponents of the resolution said they plan to start a recall effort against the two school board members who approved the resolution, according to Fox KTVU 2.

“The fact that it is a prohibition on the entire campus, I think, is problematic for the school district and I think there will be litigation filed,” Alameda County School Board Vice-President Cheryl Cook-Kallio said, according to Fox KTVU 2.

SGUSD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.