Business Owner Stops Alleged Burglar And Holds Him At Gunpoint Until Police Arrive: REPORT

The owner of a Tennessee car wash took matters into his own hands Tuesday, holding an alleged burglar at gunpoint after he allegedly attempted to rob his business, WREG reported.

The owner of the Sunshine Car Wash in Memphis, Tennessee, told the police he got an alert the front entrance of his business was open, per WREG.

When he reached his car wash he found a car with one occupant in the parking lot and noticed a man leaving his shop with something in his hand, WREG reported. That man with the object reportedly turned out to be Lawrence Holden.

Plotting FBI NIBRS homicide data for Tennessee – Memphis has a homicide rate of about 10x that of the rural counties, and almost all of the increase in homicides since 2013 has been in Memphis and Nashville. Rural counties have an age-adjusted murder rate comparable to France. pic.twitter.com/M1HM3HZ6bH — James West (@James_West_PhD) May 26, 2023

Holden pointed the object at the armed store owner, prompting him to fire two shots at the vehicle, and the driver fled, Fox 13 Memphis reported. The store owner then reportedly held Holden at gunpoint until police arrived.

When Memphis Police arrived they found Holden with a flathead drill, which he allegedly used to break into Sunshine, WREG reported.

They also found him in possession of a $1,000 DVR, $1,000 alarm system and approximately $500 in cash, according to WREG.

Holden was reportedly charged with burglary of a building and possession of burglary tools and released on his own recognizance, WREG noted.