Massive Fire In Nine-Story Apartment Building Kills And Injures ‘Dozens,’ Officials Say

Many people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out Tuesday night at a nine-story apartment building in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, according to officials.

Considered to be one of the deadliest fires Vietnam has contended with in over a decade, the blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m. in an apartment complex that housed approximately 150 residents, The New York Times reported.

Though state-run media have estimated the number of dead to be around 30 or 40 people, officials with the city’s emergency services department announced that a death toll had not yet been finalized. The Vietnam News Agency simply reported that “dozens” of residents had been injured or killed in the blaze, according to The New York Times

Those who managed to escape the fire were reportedly being treated at local hospitals for smoke inhalation and injuries sustained as they fled the building, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Due to the narrow and labyrinthine alleys that make up Hanoi's Thanh Xuan district, fire officials had a difficult time accessing the apartment building as their fire trucks had to park almost 1,300 feet away, according to The New York Times.

One family revealed that they had managed to escape the inferno by smashing through the metal railings blocking their window and placing a ladder across to a neighboring building, according to BBC News.