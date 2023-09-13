Major Auto Union Lays Out Plans For ‘Targeted’ Strike At Big Three Plants

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced plans Wednesday for a “targeted strike” at plants for the Big Three after negotiations failed to create a new labor contract for the union workers.

The UAW will be striking at a select number of auto manufacturing plants, not yet committing to a complete strike for all 150,000 workers covered by the union at the major automakers, according to a FAQ page. The union has been engaged in negotiations with the Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — over new contracts for the unionized workers, with the current contract expiring on Thursday. (RELATED: Importers Ditch West Coast Ports After A Year Of Labor Unrest)

“Then as now, we face massive inequality across our society,” the UAW said in the announcement. “Then as now, our industry is rapidly changing and workers are being left behind. Then as now, our labor movement is redefining itself. This is a strike that grows over time, giving our national negotiators maximum leverage and maximum flexibility to win a record contract.”

The union is referring to the strike as a “Stand Up Strike,” calling on select local plants to walk out on strike, with more joining over time, in an effort to convince the Big Three to give a more substantial deal for the union workers, according to the UAW announcement. The new striking method means that some workers may continue to work under an expired contract past the Sept. 14 deadline.

The union’s demands for new contracts include a 46% hike in wages over five years, a return to traditional pensions and retiree health care plans, cost-of-living adjustments and job assurance as major automakers expand their electric vehicle operations.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.