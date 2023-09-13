Nikki Haley Held Campaign Event At Restaurant That Hosted Drag Fundraisers For Transgender Orgs

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley held a campaign event at a Charleston brewery, which has hosted drag events that fundraise for pro-child sex change organizations.

Haley’s event took place at Holy City Brewery in Charleston, South Carolina on September 8. The brewery has held a drag bingo event called “Yaass Queen Bingo!” which raised funds for We Are Family, an organization that promotes an “affirming” approach towards transgender-identified minors and provides “gender affirming gear” to youth.

“We are proud to offer some gender-affirming products to transgender and gender non-conforming youth at no cost thanks to the generosity of our partners and community members!” the group’s website reads. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley To Sign Pro-Parental Rights In Education Pledge Amid 2024 Bid)

The products include chest binders, which compress a girl’s breasts to resemble a man, and trans tape, which the website describes as, “a body-safe cloth tape is used to pull the chest underneath the armpits and stick them there against the skin.”

The organization also provides “packers,” which are silicone material products that are made to resemble a penis.

“Packing is about the shape it creates, or about feeling comfortable and confident, or just because you want to,” the website says.

It’s going to be a great night in the Lowcountry! Come join us at Holy City Brewing in North Charleston—doors open at 5:30pm, event starts at 6:30pm. 🌙🌴 We’ll see you all there! https://t.co/swWU7GWe84 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 8, 2023

The group also sponsors a “KidSpace,” which “is a supportive and affirming play group facilitated by therapists.” The play group is for, “LGBTQIA+ youth aged 10 and below,” the organization says.

The organization’s resources for “younger” children include children’s books about gender identity, such as “If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It,” “The Pronoun Book” and “I am Jazz,” a book about the popular transgender reality star Jazz Jennings.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, a spokesperson for Haley said, referring to sex changes for kids, “We do not support such initiatives.” The spokesperson did not elaborate on how the campaign will or will not alter its vetting process for campaign stops.