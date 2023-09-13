‘Line His Pockets’: Former NYC Buildings Commissioner Hit With Bribery Charges

Former New York City Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich was charged with five separate indictments on Wednesday for allegedly handing out political favors in exchange for more than $150,000 in bribes.

Manhattan prosecutors are charging Ulrich with various counts of conspiracy, bribe receiving and offering a false instrument for filing during his time in three political posts, according to court documents. Six associates face counts of bribery alongside Ulrich, including a top donor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: ‘They’re Egging Us On’: Comer Suggests Democrats Secretly Want GOP To Impeach Biden)

“At every possible turn, he allegedly used taxpayer-funded positions as a city councilmember, then senior mayoral advisor and finally Department of Buildings commissioner to line his pockets,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Ulrich allegedly used his positions to benefit himself and the other defendants, which include small business owners and a real estate developer, according to court documents.

“At every possible turn, [Ulrich] allegedly used his taxpayer-funded positions as City Councilmember, then Senior Mayoral Advisor, and finally Department of Buildings Commissioner to line his pockets.” – D.A. Bragg. pic.twitter.com/uGZNVlwqkI — Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) September 13, 2023

Cash, artwork, a bespoke suit, New York Mets tickets and a discounted apartment are just a few of the alleged bribes Ulrich received in exchange for access to high-ranking officials within the New York City government, according to the news conference.

Adams appointed the former Queens councilman to be the buildings commissioner, and Ulrich resigned from the position in November 2022 after the district attorney’s office launched an investigation and seized his phone, ABC 7 reported.

Samuel Braverman, an attorney for Ulrich, flatly denied the allegations in a statement after the arraignment, according to The New York Times.

