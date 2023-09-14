Tweets Show Left-Wing Views Of Biden Military Nominee Being Blocked By Tuberville

Rear Adm. Derek Trinque, one of President Joe Biden’s military nominees being blocked for promotion by Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, has shared left-wing views on social media, according to the American Accountability Foundation.

Trinque has publicly promoted liberal narratives on race, gender, and COVID mandates, according to tweets shared Wednesday by the American Accountability Foundation. (RELATED: Here’s Why Experts Think Chuck Schumer Isn’t Overriding Tommy Tuberville’s Hold On Military Promotions)

In a May 2023 tweet, Trinque slammed so-called “censorship” in public libraries, according to the Foundation.

“Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) is launching a new campaign today titled Books UnBanned, to help teens combat the negative impact of increased censorship and book bans in libraries across the country,” Trinque wrote, according to screenshots provided by the Foundation.

🚨🚨🚨IMPORTANT THREAD:🚨🚨🚨 1/ Take a minute to get to know Rear Admiral Derek Trinque, one of those who’s been nominated by Biden for promotion but is being blocked by @SenTuberville. There’s a lot about Trinque the media won’t tell you. Here’s the truth 👇 — American Accountability Foundation (@ExposingBiden) September 13, 2023

He has tweeted multiple times about Confederate statues, saying that traveling through the south can be “depressing” because of them, according to the Foundation. He tweeted “tear it down” in reference to a Confederate statue in Maryland. He also said that the Naval Academy should change the name of Buchanan House.

In February 2021, he encouraged people to “take action” against racist and sexist jokes, and conspiracy theories. He said that though it may be hard, “it must be done,” according to tweets acquired by American Accountability Foundation.

In reference to the January 6, 2021 riots, he tweeted that he was “enraged” at the presence of a noose and confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol. He argued that there’s a “difference” between the Black Lives Matter riots and the January 6th riots, according to tweets shared by the American Accountability Foundation.

Trinque also appeared to share articles suggesting that the military embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles and that America’s racial tensions require “intrusive military leadership.”

He also expressed support for COVID protocols, according to the tweets acquired by the American Accountability Foundation. He tweeted that it is “horrible” that a significant portion of Americans spent Thanksgiving with their families in November 2020. He also tweeted that “The. Mask. Goes. Over. Your. Nose.”

Trinque currently serves as the Director of Strategic Plans, Policy, and Logistics at U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, according to the Navy’s website.

Tuberville is blocking 160 military confirmations over the Department of Defense’s (DOD) abortion policy. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin took a shot at Tuberville in a letter, claiming that there has never been a senator who has kept the DOD from “managing its officer corps.” Austin wrote that allowing the promotional holds to continue would “set a perilous precedent for our military, our security, and our country.” Adm. Lisa Franchetti testified to Congress on Thursday that Tuberville’s holds on military personnel will affect the Navy for “years.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to Tuberville. Trinque could not be reached for comment.