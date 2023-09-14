President Joe Biden has long worn his union support on his sleeve, but “Union Joe” — as he fashions himself — is stuck between his legacy supporters and Democrats’ more fashionable commitments. With a strike looming at midnight Thursday, Biden is running out of time to make peace, and has few, if any, good options at hand. No matter what, the fallout is likely to plague him through the election season.
Two Of Biden’s Closest Allies Are About To Tear Him Apart
ANALYSIS
(Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Contributor
